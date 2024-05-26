Case of proxy vote comes to fore in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 25

An 88-year-old Mahavir Prasad was taken aback when he reached the polling booth to exercise his franchise and he was told that his vote had already been cast. Even his wife Geeta, who had died three years ago, too was shown a voter and her vote too was polled for the General Election held today.

Sanjay, son of Mahavir Prasad and a resident of Krishna colony, said, “When my father reached the polling booth, he was told that he had already voted. The polling staff informed that he had cast his vote in the ‘home voting facility’ provided by the Election Commission for the voters above 85 years of age. When we argued that no polling party or any representative of the administration ever visited their home to avail home voting facility, the polling staff showed the list of home voters to him,” he said.

