Case registered against mining firm for diverting Yamuna flow

The Haryana State Enforcement Bureau has registered a case against M/s Zelkova Buildcon Pvt. Ltd., a mining company operating in Asadpur village of Sonepat, for allegedly constructing an illegal bundh in the Yamuna riverbed and obstructing the natural river flow to carry out sand mining activities.

The action follows an inspection report submitted by the Haryana Irrigation Department, which raised environmental concerns. In response, a joint team headed by Sonepat SDM Subhash Chander visited the site on Monday to assess the situation.

According to the FIR filed by the Enforcement Bureau, SDO Gannaur (Irrigation and Water Sources Department) said a field inspection on May 22 revealed that “M/s Zelkova Buildcon Pvt. Ltd. is indulged in illegal mining from direct active Yamuna by using heavy machinery. The natural flow of the river has also been diverted to extract sand. Several unauthorised paths have been carved out for illegal extraction. No proper boundary pillars were found to ascertain the actual area under licence.”

The complaint also includes geotagged photographs taken during the inspection as supporting evidence.

Inspector Jaan Mohammad, SHO of the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau police station in Sonepat, confirmed the registration of a case against the company. “A case has been registered under Sections 303(2), 326(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. The investigation is underway,” he said.

Meanwhile, the inspection team comprising officials from the HSPCB, Mining Department and Irrigation Department reportedly found further violations. Sources said departmental reports are being finalised and will be submitted soon.