Cases against IAS officers Khemka, Verma transferred to Special Court

The cases against retired IAS officer Ashok Khemka and Ambala Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma have been transferred from the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Panchkula to the court of the Special Judge empowered to try offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

District and Sessions Judge, Panchkula, Sanjay Sandhir, passed the order on Monday. The next date of hearing in both cases is September 21.

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The Haryana Police had registered FIR No. 170 at Sector 5 police station, Panchkula, on April 26, 2022, against Khemka over alleged fraudulent recruitments in the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation. The FIR invoked Section 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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Later the same day, FIR No. 171 was registered against Verma and advocate Ravinder Kumar on a complaint by Khemka, alleging tampering with documents. Verma was booked after the then Home Minister Anil Vij accompanied Khemka to the Panchkula Police headquarters. Provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act were subsequently added to the case.

Khemka retired on April 30, 2025. The Haryana Government subsequently refused to grant ex post facto sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the cases against the two officers.

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Section 17A requires prior approval before a police officer conducts an inquiry or investigation into an alleged offence under the Act by a public servant. Since the FIRs had been registered without such approval, the police had sought ex post facto permission. The government’s refusal was followed by the filing of closure reports in both cases.

Meanwhile, Ravinder Kumar sought transfer of the cases to the Sessions Court, arguing that offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act were involved. He also claimed he was the original complainant against Khemka before the Lokayukta, which, he said, led to registration of the recruitment case.

The Sessions Judge noted that FIR No. 170 was registered at 6:48 pm on April 26, 2022, while FIR No. 171 was registered at the same police station at 7:53 pm.

The court transferred both cases to the Special Judge, observing that offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act were involved. The state and Verma had also supported the transfer. The Special Judge will decide on Kumar’s locus standi.