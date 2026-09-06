Cases of diabetes, thyroid on rise among children: Rohtak health varsity VC

Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor, Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHSR), Rohtak, on Sunday said that due to changing lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits, diabetes, thyroid, obesity and growth-related problems were continuously increasing in children. Expressing concern over the issue, he said timely identification and appropriate treatment were necessary to keep the pattern in check.

Aggarwal was speaking as the chief guest at the ‘Paediatric Endocrine Update 2026’ programme organised by the Department of Pediatrics in collaboration with the Indian Society for Paediatric and Adolescent Endocrinology and IAP-Rohtak. Dr Ashok Chauhan, Dean, PGIMS, was also present on the occasion.

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“Today, cases of type-1 diabetes, hypothyroidism, obesity, stunted growth and premature or delayed puberty are increasingly common in children. Fast food, junk food, excessive time spent on mobile phones and television and a lack of physical activity are the primary causes,” said Aggarwal.

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Agarwal further said that children’s health was the future of the country. “Identifying hormonal imbalances early in life can prevent many serious illnesses later in life. This requires increased awareness from both parents and paediatricians,” he added.

Chauhan said, “PGIMS is committed to research on non-communicable diseases. Evidence-based treatment and scientific research are needed to prevent these diseases in children.”

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Anjali Verma, programme organising secretary and paediatric endocrinologist, said a child’s height, weight, and growth were important indicators of their health. “Hormonal disorders are often diagnosed late. Early signs include poor growth for their age, sudden changes in weight, premature growth of beard and moustache, delayed puberty and frequent increases or decreases in blood sugar. In such cases, immediate consultation with a specialist is recommended,” she said.

Anjali said the programme saw renowned experts from across the country share their views on congenital thyroid deficiency, hormonal emergencies, type-1 diabetes care and puberty-related issues. Panel discussions also focused on complex topics such as disorders of sexual development.

Dr ND Vaswani, organising chairman and paediatrics HOD, said the programme made an effort to raise awareness about hormone-related disorders. Dr Alok Khanna, Dr Kapil Bhalla, Dr Vandana and Dr Neha, along with doctors from various medical colleges, faculty members and postgraduate students participated in the event.