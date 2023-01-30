Cases of opioid addiction in Haryana increase 4 times in 6 years

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, January 29

The rapid increase in the cases of addiction to opioids in the state has become a cause for concern for the medical experts. Sources point out that the number of opioid-dependent patients registered at the State Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (SDDTC) in Rohtak has recorded more than four-fold increase in the past six years.

As per the official data, the total number of opioid-dependent patients (including new and follow-up cases) registered at the centre jumped from 1,261 in 2017 to 5,613 by the end of 2022.

Opioids include heroin, brown sugar (smack), opium and certain medical drugs used to relieve pain etc.

“Easy availability of opioids is the main reason behind the sharp rise in the cases of opioid abuse. Concerted efforts on part of the de-addiction specialists and law-enforcement agencies are required to break the drug-supply chain,” observes Dr Rajiv Gupta, Director-cum-CEO of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Rohtak.

He points out that the medical drugs used as opioid substitutes are also being abused by the persons who are dependent on opioids.

NS Deswal, project director, Red Cross Centre for De-addiction and Rehabilitation in Rohtak, concedes that a number of drug-dependent persons visiting the centre take medical drugs as intoxicants.

Such intoxicating drugs are being sold at chemist shops without the mandatory medical prescription, but the government agencies have failed to check the illegal practice.

The authorities concerned pin hopes on the sale of such medical drugs through Saathi app, which is being promoted by the Haryana Government to regulate the sale of such habit-forming drugs.

“All chemists will be registered with the said app. A pilot project has been successfully launched at Sonepat,” said Mandeep Maan, Drug Control Officer, Rohtak.

