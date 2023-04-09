Cases rising, Faridabad Covid hospital faces staff crunch

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, April 8

Amid a rise in Covid cases in Faridabad district, the special hospital set up for Covid patients in 2021 is yet to get the required staff.

A 96-bed hospital that came up under a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project has no doctor or paramedical staff to take care of Covid patients, resulting in making the infrastructure, including the ventilators, redundant. With two deaths in the past one week, the number of active cases has gone to 273.

“All 39-odd ventilators have been lying unused as there is no staff,” said sources in the civil hospital here. Though a requisition for the staff of around 187, including 20 general duty medical officers, 10 specialist doctors, 40 nursing officers (nurses),eight pharmacists and radiographers, 16 technical officers, four ECG technicians, 36 general duty assistants and an equal number of housekeeping staff, besides a dietitian, a gas plant operator, two physiotherapists, an electrician, a plumber and five security men, had been submitted in 2021. No staff was has been appointed even after 17 months,” sources said.

The Prefab Covid Care Facility (hospital) was set up at a cost of Rs 6 crore on the premises of the civil hospital here to deal with the Covid challenge which had come up in September 2021.

“Spread over 1,800 sq metres, it is equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities, including the sewage, water, power backup and oxygen,” says a senior health official. It is also the first hospital equipped with production and supply of 1,000 litres of oxygen gas per minute. Besides this, the 200-bedded civil hospital is also faced with staff crunch. The hospital is left with around 45 doctors and 39 nurses against the sanctioned strength of 55 and 90, respectively.

With over 273 fresh cases in the past seven days, the current sample positivity rate has jumped to 13.18%. Two patients have died in the recent past. As many as 70 new cases have surfaced in the past 24 hours.

Though a requisition for additional staff has also been given, the available staff take care of the Covid patients, said a senior health official.