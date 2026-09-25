Cash, gold, dancers: IAS officers received favours from bankers

Haryana IAS officers took cash, gold coins and accepted the services of escorts from accused bankers at IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, who allegedly extended them these favours so they could siphon off Rs 504-crore public funds from bank accounts of eight Haryana departments, the CBI has found.

Including the accounts of two departments of the Chandigarh Administration, the total alleged fraud stands at Rs 657 crore.

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The CBI investigation revealed that 2000-batch IAS officer Pankaj Agarwal allegedly received gratification in the form of dance parties, sexual favours, liquor and luxury hotel stays, the entire cost of which was allegedly borne by Ribhav Rishi, former bank manager at IDFC First Bank and mastermind of the scam.

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In two departments where he served consecutively as the administrative head, two accounts were opened in IDFC First Bank, through which Rs 60.54 crore was allegedly siphoned off.

The CBI found that of the 10 dance parties at Jade Manor, Zirakpur, four were organised at Agarwal’s request on November 1 and 9, and December 13, 2025, and another on January 16 this year.

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At these parties, seven or eight women dancers were brought from Delhi along with some women artistes. On each occasion, currency notes worth Rs 15 to 20 lakh, in denominations of Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100, were showered on the dancers, sources said.

Rishi’s female friend, who organised these parties, told the CBI that Agarwal used to demand specific dance groups, currency notes for showering on dancers and room service of foreign artistes.

Liquor and cash were delivered at Jade Manor by Rishi’s employees. The parties reportedly continued till 4 am.

An escort told the CBI that she was paid Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 on two occasions when she stayed in a room that Agarwal visited.

She was called again at Hotel Novotel, Chandigarh, on December 24, 2025. However, she could not meet him as she had other engagements. The room had been booked in her name and in the name of Naresh Kumar, another accused who worked in the Development and Panchayats Department, Haryana.

The CBI has traced a message from Naresh Kumar, in which he was trying to arrange the woman for Agarwal: “Boss ka man bhi hai us me.”

Another escort at Hotel Wyndham, Mohali, was arranged on January 10, 2026. She was called from Delhi. Both Naresh Kumar and Agarwal spent time with her. She was paid Rs 75,000.

Also, a room was booked for Agarwal at Hotel Andaz, Delhi, on October 8 and 9, 2025.

Not just that, Rishi also paid a bill of Rs 19,399 for his wife Ritu Jain’s party at Hotel Novotel on October 1, 2025. The CBI investigation revealed that four or five days before Diwali in 2025, 1991-batch IAS officer Vineet Garg, who was then the Chairman of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), received two gold coins, each weighing 50 gm, at his Sector 7 residence, Chandigarh.

The gold coins were arranged by Sawan Jewellers, which was also involved in converting cash to gold in the scam.

When the gold coins were delivered to Garg, Rishi and Manish Jindal, an accused in the case and alleged middleman, were also present.

Garg and another 2011-batch IAS officer Pardeep Kumar, who was then the Member Secretary of the HSPCB, are accused of causing a Rs 159.96-crore loss to the exchequer in collusion with bank officials.

The CBI has accused 2012-batch IAS officer Ram Kumar Singh of taking Rs 2.5 crore as bribe to help siphon off public funds worth Rs 118.46 crore, in collusion with bank officials. Singh was Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, and also held the charge of the Municipal Council, Kalka.

A payment of Rs 50 lakh was made to Singh on January 11, 2026, at a residence in Sector 19, Chandigarh. Further, it emerged that associates of Rishi approached a hawala operator in Sector 45, Chandigarh, from whom Rs 1 crore was sent to Prashant, son of Ram Kumar Singh, in Delhi on January 22. The same day, another Rs 1 crore was transferred, in two instalments of Rs 50 lakh each.

A 2002-batch IAS officer, Mohd Shayin, then Managing Director (MD) of Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL), accepted illegal gratification of Rs 1.67 lakh, in the form of payment of food and beverage bills, from the mastermind. It included payment of Rs 73,073 in cash for a hotel bill on May 8, 2025. Further, Rs 35,629 was paid for a bill dated November 3, 2025, at Koyo Koyo restaurant at Hyatt Centric, Sector 17, Chandigarh. Another payment of Rs 58,399 was made for a party at Corby’s restaurant on January 10, 2025, for Shayin and his wife, which also included a liquor bill of Rs 22, 955.

A 2005-batch IAS officer, Saket Kumar, former Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and administrative head of the Development and Panchayats Department, is accused of selecting the two banks manned by the accused bankers on an oral direction. He allegedly permitted the accounts to be opened without any quotation and without the Finance Department’s approval, causing a loss of Rs 89.23 crore. IAS officer DK Behera recorded his statement against him during the CBI investigation while he was part of the Sukoon WhatsApp group, which included IDFC Bank officials.