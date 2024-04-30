Cash, narcotics worth Rs 2.8 crore seized in Sirsa district in 2 months

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 29

The Sirsa police have registered 345 cases pertaining to unlawful activities, including drug and liquor smuggling, with the arrest of 418 persons in the last around two months. During this period, the police have seized a significant amount of contraband, including intoxicants, liquor and illegal firearms, besides proceeds from gambling and betting, amounting to about Rs 2.88 crores.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan said under the NDPS Act, 50 cases were registered, leading to the arrest of 66 individuals and the seizure of substantial quantities of narcotics. This includes 2,455.4 kg of poppy husk, 8.3 kg of opium, 1.6 kg of marijuana, 22.8 kg of green opium plants, 551.2 gm of heroin, and 42,600 intoxicating pills and capsules. Additionally, the police cracked down on liquor smugglers, filing 195 cases under the Excise Act and arresting 200 individuals, resulting in the confiscation of approximately 12,000 liters of various types of liquor and illicit alcohol.

Under the campaign against illegal arms trafficking, 13 cases were filed under the Arms Act, leading to the arrest of 14 individuals and the seizure of 11 illegal pistols. In the crackdown on gambling and betting, 87 cases were registered under the Gambling Act, resulting in the arrest of 138 individuals and the seizure of Rs 8,18,680 in betting and gambling proceeds.

The SP said with the Lok Sabha elections approaching on May 25, the district police are on a high alert.

