Cash prizes for Haryana children asking parents to vote

Chandigarh, May 2

To increase the voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in the state on May 25, the Chief Electoral Officer has launched a new initiative involving schoolchildren, who stand a chance to win cash prizes.

Under the initiative, children will be encouraged to motivate their parents to vote. On the voting day, they will have to upload a selfie of their family members after the voting. At the district level, cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000, and Rs 2,500 will be awarded to the first, second and third prize winners by conducting a draw of lots.

Sharing details, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal said the school having the maximum number of selfies uploaded by its students would also be awarded a special prize of Rs 25,000.

A link has been created on https://www.ceoharyana.gov.in/ portal for uploading selfies on May 25. The selfies could be uploaded from 7 am to 8 pm on that day.

