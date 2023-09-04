 Cashier among 3 held for stealing Rs 48 lakh from bank : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Cashier among 3 held for stealing Rs 48 lakh from bank

Cashier among 3 held for stealing Rs 48 lakh from bank

Cashier among 3 held for stealing Rs 48 lakh from bank

The Nuh police have arrested a cashier, a contractual business correspondent of Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank, Indri village branch, and a shopkeeper for allegedly stealing over Rs 48 lakh from the cash vault of the bank. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 3

The Nuh police have arrested a cashier, a contractual business correspondent of Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank, Indri village branch, and a shopkeeper for allegedly stealing over Rs 48 lakh from the cash vault of the bank. All three were produced in a Nuh court today and sent to two-day police remand.

While locking it, did not use master key

The cashier asked for the master key from the assistant manager of the bank. He opened the vault, but while locking it, did not use the master key. He then returned the key to the assistant manager. In the wee hours of the next day, all three entered the bank and fled after stealing the cash. Investigating Officer

The police said, the incident took place at the bank branch in the wee hours of Wednesday, when the accused opened the vault with keys and fled away with over Rs 48 lakh. The following day, bank manager Bhavya Singh contacted the police when the cash, the cashier and the business correspondent were found missing. An FIR was registered at the Rojka Meo police station and the police arrested the accused on Friday night. The accused have been identified as cashier Prateek, a resident of Kaithal district; Imran, a resident of Ghasera village; and shopkeeper Gaurav Saini, a resident of Indri.

The investigating officer (IO) said the two keys of the vault were with the cashier, while the bank manager kept the master key. In view of the Brij Mandal Yatra in Nuh on August 28, the bank was closed and the manager was on leave the next day. “The cashier asked for the master key from the assistant manager of the bank. He opened the vault, but while locking it, did not use the master key,” the IO added.

#Gurugram #Nuh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

2
Ludhiana

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at Rs 3,148

3
Diaspora

'The filth that is India': Australian real estate agent suspended after racist email to Indian tenant

4
India

'Sanatana Dharma like dengue and malaria, needs to be eradicated': MK Stalin's son rakes controversy

5
Himachal

Freebies seem to have gone with the wind in rain-battered Himachal

6
Trending

'Gadar 2' bash: When Sunny Deol puts his arm around Shah Rukh Khan's shoulder; netizens say 'Darr 2 toh banti hai'

7
Haryana

Nine senior IAS officers transferred in Haryana; Sudhir Rajpal is new Home Secretary

8
Chandigarh

Residents living near motor market harried lot

9
Sports

Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe cricket team captain, dies

10
Himachal

Rain fury: Himachal tourism industry suffers Rs 2,000 crore loss in July-August; hoteliers offer discounts to increase footfall

Don't Miss

View All
At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Top News

PM discards Pak-China objections on G20 meetings in Kashmir, Arunachal

PM discards Pak-China objections on G20 meetings in Kashmir, Arunachal

Says by 2047, India to be developed nation, winning battle a...

‘One nation, one poll’ panel at work; officials brief Ram Nath Kovind

‘One nation, one poll’ panel at work; officials brief Ram Nath Kovind

INDIA floor leaders to meet on Sept 5 for Parl session strategy

INDIA floor leaders to meet on Sept 5 for Parl session strategy

INDIA bloc insulting Sanatan Dharma: Shah on DMK minister’s comment

INDIA bloc insulting Sanatan Dharma: Shah on DMK minister’s comment

Aditya-L1 robust, first orbit-raising manoeuvre carried out successfully

Aditya-L1 robust, first orbit-raising manoeuvre carried out successfully


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Used plastic carry bags, bottles stored at 22 No. fatak seized

Awareness can prevent spread of dengue: Expert

Multipronged strategy to counter drug abuse in Punjab, says DIG

Block-level games commence in Ajnala

4 commercial buildings sealed for bylaw violations

4 commercial buildings sealed for bylaw violations

PU POLLS: Groups focus on depts with high voter strength

PO lands in police net after 17 years

2K wait for corneal transplant at PGI

MC starts repair of Dadu Majra dumping ground boundary wall

Anticipating rise in footfall, Delhi Metro to sell ‘Tourist Smart Cards’

Anticipating rise in footfall, Delhi Metro to sell 'Tourist Smart Cards'

PM Modi's Principal Secretary, Delhi L-G take stock of readiness

G20 Sherpa meet in Nuh to finalise joint document

Over 11,000 dumping spots cleaned in Delhi, says Mayor

False dowry, rape charges amount to cruelty: Delhi High Court

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

Double suicide: 16 days on, body of one of missing Dhillon siblings ‘found’

Travel agent dupes 12 Nurmahal, Phillaur residents of Rs 1.80 crore

Video of Kapurthala girl selling ‘chitta’ goes viral, brother arrested with heroin

Heated argument over ride in auto turns ugly

Khanna police launch special helpline to tackle drug menace

Khanna police launch special helpline to tackle drug menace

5 injured in clash between parking lot workers, visitors in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 31: Dilapidated streets, overflowing sewers irk residents at Giaspura flats, Gurmeet Nagar

Pile-up leads to traffic jam on bridge

Heroin, mobile phones seized from jail inmates

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth ~2.1 crore

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth Rs 2.1 crore

Paris-Brest-Paris: City’s Kanwar pedals 1,200 km in 84 hours