Cashier among 3 held for stealing Rs 48 lakh from bank

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 3

The Nuh police have arrested a cashier, a contractual business correspondent of Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank, Indri village branch, and a shopkeeper for allegedly stealing over Rs 48 lakh from the cash vault of the bank. All three were produced in a Nuh court today and sent to two-day police remand.

While locking it, did not use master key The cashier asked for the master key from the assistant manager of the bank. He opened the vault, but while locking it, did not use the master key. He then returned the key to the assistant manager. In the wee hours of the next day, all three entered the bank and fled after stealing the cash. Investigating Officer

The police said, the incident took place at the bank branch in the wee hours of Wednesday, when the accused opened the vault with keys and fled away with over Rs 48 lakh. The following day, bank manager Bhavya Singh contacted the police when the cash, the cashier and the business correspondent were found missing. An FIR was registered at the Rojka Meo police station and the police arrested the accused on Friday night. The accused have been identified as cashier Prateek, a resident of Kaithal district; Imran, a resident of Ghasera village; and shopkeeper Gaurav Saini, a resident of Indri.

The investigating officer (IO) said the two keys of the vault were with the cashier, while the bank manager kept the master key. In view of the Brij Mandal Yatra in Nuh on August 28, the bank was closed and the manager was on leave the next day. “The cashier asked for the master key from the assistant manager of the bank. He opened the vault, but while locking it, did not use the master key,” the IO added.

