Cashier cheats people of lakhs in Kaithal village

Kaithal, April 24
In a shocking incident, a cashier of the PNB Branch at Nouch village in Kaithal district allegedly siphoned off lakhs of rupees from many accounts. The accused was identified as Rambir. Sources said that he had been doing so for many days. The issue came to light when people received messages of deduction of money from their accounts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Operation Kaveri: 2 aircraft & one ship to rescue 3K from Sudan
Heavy fighting a challenge | No food or water
India, China fail to break impasse over Depsang
Will continue talks via diplomatic & military channels: MEA