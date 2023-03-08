Cashless insurance scheme on cards

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

The Haryana Health Department is set to introduce the Comprehensive Cashless Health Insurance Scheme. The scheme is likely to benefit about 3.35 lakh families of employees, including boards and corporations.

Besides, 3.05 lakh families of pensioners, 1,200 families of accredited mediapersons, 424 families of soldiers in the Azad Hind Fauj, 186 families associated with the Hindi Andolan, 555 families of those imprisoned during the Emergency and 614 families imprisoned during the World War-II were likely to be benefited by the scheme.