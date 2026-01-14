Castration case against Ram Rahim:  CBI court allows witness’s counsel in Consulate office, not VC room

Partly allowing a request by the prime witness in the castration case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, a CBI Special Court in Haryana has permitted the witness’s counsel to remain present at the Consulate General of India office in New York, but not inside the video-conferencing (VC) room during the recording of evidence.

The witness, who resides in New York, is scheduled to depose via VC from the Consulate General of India office against Ram Rahim. He submitted before the CBI Special Magistrate that Ram Rahim was an influential figure with connections to prominent politicians and, considering the Dera chief’s stature, he should be allowed to have his counsel present at a remote location during the recording of his statement to help him feel more confident.

Opposing the plea, defence counsel argued that there was no provision permitting an advocate to be present at the remote VC location during the recording of evidence. He added that the witness’s counsel could, in any case, remain present in court.

The defence referred to Rule 10 of the High Court Rules and Orders, contained in Chapter 1-H of Volume-V, which provides a list of remote point coordinators to facilitate the recording of evidence of overseas witnesses. In the present case, an official from the Consulate General of India, New York, would act as the remote point coordinator.

Reference was also made to Rule 14, which states: “The Coordinator at the Remote Point shall ensure that no person is present at the Remote Point, save and except the person being examined and those whose presence is deemed administratively necessary by the Coordinator for the proceedings to continue.”

After hearing the arguments, CBI Special Magistrate Anil Kumar Yadav observed, “…this Court is of the considered view that the presence of Ld. Counsel at the remote point is not permitted because when the witness is present at the remote point before the screen and Ld. Sr. P.P. for the CBI and his own Counsel are physically present in the Court, and therefore, there is no need for the physical presence of his counsel in the VC room at the remote point.”

The court, however, clarified that the witness’s counsel “is at liberty to consult his client/witness outside the remote point before the recording of evidence starts.”

Addressing the apprehension raised by the witness regarding alleged pressure or fear from embassy officials, the court further held: “One advocate representing the witness in this Court is at liberty to accompany him in the Indian Embassy/office of Consulate General of India, New York on the day of recording of his evidence, but his entry in the VC room is not allowed in view of relevant VC rules framed by the Punjab & Haryana High Court. Only the presence of a remote point coordinator is allowed for the purpose of facilitating access to video conferencing.”

The order also stated: “Otherwise also, this Court would ensure that there is no pressure/fear of any kind upon the witness by talking to him before or during recording of his evidence, and if the Court feels so, the Court would take appropriate steps certainly, to ensure recording of evidence properly.”

The witness claims to be a victim of castration. Acting on allegations made in a writ petition filed by him, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered registration of an FIR on December 23, 2014, over the alleged mass castration of followers at the Dera chief’s behest.

A chargesheet was filed on February 1, 2018, against Ram Rahim and two doctors, accusing them of causing grievous hurt, cheating, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy.