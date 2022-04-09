CAT pulls up bureaucrat for taking away files of forest officer

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 8

If this is the way of the functioning of a senior officer like you, God save the democracy.

Suresh Kumar Monga, Member, Judicial, Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), made the comment when SN Roy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums Haryana, failed to answer the question as under which capacity he had taken away the files related with the promotion of IFS officer G Raman while leaving the Department of Forest and Wildlife on transfer.

It’s Unacceptable Under which capacity did you take away the files related to the promotion of IFS officer G Raman while leaving the Department of Forest and Wildlife on transfer. —CAT to IAS officer Roy

The “evasive” and “unsatisfactory” reply to the question angered the bench to the extent that Monga told Roy that he was not the government but public servant. Roy was directed to appear in person by CAT after G Raman, Chief Conservator of Forests, told the Tribunal that Roy, the then Additional Chief Secretary, Department of the Department of Forest and Wildlife, took away his files related to his promotion when he was transferred. Raman placed a copy of the letter, dated March 15, 2022 of the Department of Forest and Wildlife, in which a reference has been made to Roy, with a further request to send back the petitioner’s file so that reply to contempt petition could be prepared.

CAT also directed the Chief Secretary to bring the whole state of affairs to the notice of the competent authority with regard to the lapse of administrative control in the Department of Forest and Wildlife and file a comprehensive affidavit, stating therein as to under which authority Roy had taken away the petitioner’s files while leaving the Department of Forest and Wildlife. The Tribunal’s Bench passed the order while hearing the contempt petition filed by G Raman against Roy, alleging wilful disobedience of the CAT’s order. Raman alleged that Roy, had not implemented the CAT order when he was the Additional Chief Secretary Department of the Department of Forest and Wildlife to promote him despite the fact he was exonerated from two chargesheets. Raman said the state filed the reply that his promotion was under process.