Catch corrupt officers, get Rs 1 lakh reward

The Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau will award cash rewards of up to Rs 1 lakh to teams catching Class-I officers accepting bribes. Informers providing credible information and assisting in the arrest of corrupt officials will receive 30% of the prescribed reward.

Bureau chief Dr Arshinder Singh Chawla announced this at the third quarterly review meeting at the bureau’s Panchkula headquarters on Wednesday. He stressed that complainants must be treated with dignity and encouraged to report corruption without fear.

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The bureau has identified 190 officials and employees against whom complaints of demanding bribes for official work were received. Six have been arrested so far. Chawla directed officers to scrutinise complaints against those on the list, titled “Don’t Move Without Money”, and take strict action wherever allegations are substantiated.

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The bureau conducted 155 raids across its seven ranges in nine months, including 64 in the third quarter. It registered 90 inquiries and forwarded 60 reports to the government.