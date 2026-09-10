Catching retro trend, Haryana CM Nayab Saini shares 1990s photo with old computer

As AI-generated photographs of people in their 1980s and 1990s continue to do the rounds on social media, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has joined the retro trend in a more authentic way — by sharing an original photograph from the 1990s showing him working on an old desktop computer at the BJP head office in the HUDA complex in Rohtak.

The photograph, shared by Saini on his social media accounts, shows him looking much younger and leaner, seated before a bulky desktop computer, wearing a half-sleeve white shirt and holding its mouse.

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Pradeep Jain, a veteran Haryana BJP leader from Rohtak, confirmed that the photograph was from the late 1990s, when Nayab Saini was a computer operator with the BJP. He was assigned the task of handling a computer at the party office.

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Notably, Saini had also recollected his early days during a meeting in Gurugram recently, when he recalled his journey from a computer operator to becoming the Chief Minister as he completed two years after leading the BJP to a third term in Haryana.

Saini had stated that he never imagined that he would one day become the Chief Minister of Haryana.

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Jain said that at that time, Union Minister and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, regarded as Saini’s political mentor, was serving as the BJP’s organisational secretary in Haryana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also associated with the BJP’s Haryana affairs at the time as the party’s state in-charge and had stayed at the BJP office in Rohtak for some time.

Sharing the photograph on his social media accounts, including Instagram, Saini wrote in Haryanavi: “Yaad purani sai, mehnat ki kahani sai. Computer pahli baar chalaya tha, dil me badaa sapna sajaya tha….”

“These are old memories, a story of hard work… I used the computer for the first time, and had a big dream in my heart…,” he wrote.