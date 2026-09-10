DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Catching retro trend, Haryana CM Nayab Saini shares 1990s photo with old computer

Catching retro trend, Haryana CM Nayab Saini shares 1990s photo with old computer

Photograph from BJP office in Rohtak shows a young Saini working as a computer operator; recalls journey from operating a computer to becoming CM

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 01:46 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini works on a computer at the BJP office in Rohtak in the 1990s. Image credit: X@NayabSainiBJP
Advertisement

As AI-generated photographs of people in their 1980s and 1990s continue to do the rounds on social media, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has joined the retro trend in a more authentic way — by sharing an original photograph from the 1990s showing him working on an old desktop computer at the BJP head office in the HUDA complex in Rohtak.

The photograph, shared by Saini on his social media accounts, shows him looking much younger and leaner, seated before a bulky desktop computer, wearing a half-sleeve white shirt and holding its mouse.

Advertisement

Pradeep Jain, a veteran Haryana BJP leader from Rohtak, confirmed that the photograph was from the late 1990s, when Nayab Saini was a computer operator with the BJP. He was assigned the task of handling a computer at the party office.

Advertisement

Notably, Saini had also recollected his early days during a meeting in Gurugram recently, when he recalled his journey from a computer operator to becoming the Chief Minister as he completed two years after leading the BJP to a third term in Haryana.

Saini had stated that he never imagined that he would one day become the Chief Minister of Haryana.

Advertisement

Jain said that at that time, Union Minister and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, regarded as Saini’s political mentor, was serving as the BJP’s organisational secretary in Haryana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also associated with the BJP’s Haryana affairs at the time as the party’s state in-charge and had stayed at the BJP office in Rohtak for some time.

Sharing the photograph on his social media accounts, including Instagram, Saini wrote in Haryanavi: “Yaad purani sai, mehnat ki kahani sai. Computer pahli baar chalaya tha, dil me badaa sapna sajaya tha….”

“These are old memories, a story of hard work… I used the computer for the first time, and had a big dream in my heart…,” he wrote.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts