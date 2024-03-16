Cattle ambulance vans flagged off

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 15

Gurugram DC Nishant Kumar Yadav has flagged off two mobile ambulance vans of the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department from the Mini-Secretariat premises on Thursday.

These ambulance vans would help herders in Sohna and Pataudi subdivisions of the district to ensure better medical services for their cattle.

Last month, the state government had purchased 70 ambulances for the Animal Husbandry Department at a cost of Rs 11.20 crore in order to provide healthcare facilities for cattle on the doorstep. Of these, the Animal Husbandry Department office in Gurugram has received two ambulance vans.

Dr Virendra Sehrawat, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Department, said these ambulances will be operated by the toll free helpline 1962, he said. “The facility of artificial insemination, lab tests, facility to assess the immunity of animals, etc will be made available through these mobile vans,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram