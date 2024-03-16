Cattle ambulance vans flagged off

Gurugram, March 15
Gurugram DC Nishant Kumar Yadav has flagged off two mobile ambulance vans of the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department from the Mini-Secretariat premises on Thursday.
These ambulance vans would help herders in Sohna and Pataudi subdivisions of the district to ensure better medical services for their cattle.
Last month, the state government had purchased 70 ambulances for the Animal Husbandry Department at a cost of Rs 11.20 crore in order to provide healthcare facilities for cattle on the doorstep. Of these, the Animal Husbandry Department office in Gurugram has received two ambulance vans.
Dr Virendra Sehrawat, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Department, said these ambulances will be operated by the toll free helpline 1962, he said. “The facility of artificial insemination, lab tests, facility to assess the immunity of animals, etc will be made available through these mobile vans,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well
‘Poll bond info partial’: SC notice to SBI
Wants bank to disclose unique number to establish buyer-part...
KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad in Delhi excise policy case
Arrest follows I-T, ED raids at her residence