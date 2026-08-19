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Home / Haryana / Cattle-catchers engaged by Rewari civic body assaulted, three booked

Cattle-catchers engaged by Rewari civic body assaulted, three booked

Drive to catch ‘stray’ cattle faces resistance from owners

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 09:14 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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The local municipal authorities, district administration and the police have swung into action after the death of two residents in mishaps caused due to stray cattle in the recent days.

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The police have registered a case against three persons on the basis of a complaint lodged by a contractor engaged by the local municipal council to catch stray cattle.

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The contractor, Devender, lodged a complaint with the police, stating that his team members were assaulted and threatened with dire consequences by cattle owners Inder Gurjar, Malkhan Gurjar and Farsa Gurjar while they were trying to catch cows.

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The complainant pointed out that the cattle which led to a fatal mishap on August 11 were not stray, but privately owned. Hence, it has turned out that the cattle, which appeared to be stray, were actually owned by residents who let them loose during day time and took them back to their shed in the evening.

“The cattle owners leave their cows on roads in the morning as a number of residents feed the stray cattle. Thus, the cattle owners do not have to spend anything on the feed of their cows. They take their cows to their premises in the evening and

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leave these on the roads after milking them,” points out Rajeev Kumar, a former government officer.

Meanwhile, Rewari MLA Laxman Singh Yadav has asserted that strict action would be taken against the officials as well as the residents found responsible for mishaps caused due to stray cattle.

The MLA has asked the Rewari Superintendent of Police (SP) Hemendra Kumar Meena to take action against the guilty. Yadav also held a meeting with the District Municipal Commissioner as well as the local municipal councillors recently to chalk out a plan to find a permanent solution to the stray cattle menace.

Rewari DC Abhishek Meena has also taken a serious note of the recent deaths in mishaps caused by stray cattle.

The DC has asked the Municipal Commissioner to warn the cattle owners against leaving their cows on the roads. He has cautioned the cattle owners that FIRs will be lodged against them if they do not comply with the instructions.

Rewari Municipal Council Chairperson Vinita Pippal has said an effective plan is being chalked out to address the issue.

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