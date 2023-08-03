Cattle have run of cities

THERE is no let-up in the stray cattle menace in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Herds of stray bovines roaming freely on roads not only disrupt or slow down the vehicular movement, but they also cause traffic accidents. The Municipal Corporation of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri must take some concrete measures to address the issue. Naveen Kumar, Yamunanagar

Overbridge cries for colours

THE lower part of the foot overbridge connecting the Lawyers Chamber Complex and Judicial Complex in Karnal is yet to be painted. The authorities concerned must look into the matter at the earliest opportunity. Shakti Singh, Karnal

Power cuts adding to residents’ misery

R EGULAR power cuts in some urban and rural areas of Yamunanagar district have been adding to the residents’ woes. Even inverters run out of battery amid a prolonged power outage. The government should promptly address the issue. Manga Ram, Jagadhri

