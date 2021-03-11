Cattle roam around freely in Hisar sectors

Sectors 1 and 4 in Hisar has turned into a lucrative pasture and shelter for stray cattle. Dozen of such bovines can be seen in the picture was captured on Wednesday. Indeed all these are not stray, some are domestic and milch cattle. The cattle are consuming municipality wastes, which include plastic and heavy metals. These cattle are also posing threat to residents, especially children. The Municipal Corporation, Hisar, as well as the district administration of the HSVP is requested to take cognisance of matter and do the needful. —Salaudeen Kagdana, Hisar

Traffic lights not working properly

A number of traffic lights has been installed in Karnal city, which is also a Smart City. But these lights are not working properly at various chowks. Karnal Smart City Ltd is not paying any attention to this problem. These faulty traffic lights have led to confusion among people. At a couple of points these lights give red, yellow and green lights at the same time. The authorities concerned should pay attention towards it and get these corrected at the earliest. —Sanoj Bhayana, Karnal

