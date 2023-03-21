Cattle 'smugglers' flee after hitting police vehicle

Tribune News Service

\Rohtak, March 20

Miscreants, believed to be cattle smugglers, hit a police car and pelted self-proclaimed cow vigilantes with stones on being confronted by them at Sampla township in Rohtak district in the wee hours on Monday.

The smugglers also reportedly fired shots in the air on being chased by residents. Sources said some persons were trying to take away stray cattle from the township in a pick-up truck. The self-proclaimed cow vigilantes and other locals got to know about it and went to the spot. They also informed the police. The police force reached the spot and tried to intercept the smugglers. The miscreants hit the police car with their truck and fled from the spot.The police have registered a case and investigation is on.