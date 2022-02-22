Cattle smugglers held in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 21

Four cattle smugglers were nabbed in a chase by members of cow task force and Bajrang Dal after the cow smugglers allegedly attacked and fired at them in Manesar area late on Sunday.

The smugglers were allegedly taking a cow in their vehicle to Rajasthan. An FIR has been registered at IMT Manesar police station and the cow was rescued from their vehicle.

According to the complaint filed by Mohit, a resident of Manesar village and member of cow task force and Bajrang Dal, cattle smugglers came in a pick-up jeep with the cow and were going towards Rajasthan.

He and his team members Vinod, Sandeep, Sahil and Deepak reached Kasan village in their SUV.

“We signalled to the jeep to stop but a cow smuggler started firing at us. We narrowly escaped but the bullet hit our vehicle. We gave chase and a tyre of the smugglers’ vehicle burst after hitting a stone and crashed in a field. We nabbed four of them with their vehicle and the police were called,” Mohit told the police in his complaint.

A police team reached the spot and rescued the cow, which was tied with ropes, from their vehicle.

An FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 307 (murder attempt), 427 (causing damage), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and Sections 3, 5, 13 of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015 at IMT Manesar police station.

According to the police, the arrested persons have been identified as Nishar, Rafiq, residents of Khod Basai village, Jakir of Badwa village and Irshad alias Rami, a resident of Sundh village in Nuh district.

“We have nabbed all four and seized an illegal weapon, which was used for firing, from the possession of Rafiq,” said inspector Naresh Kumar, SHO of IMT Manesar police station.