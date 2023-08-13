Cattle ‘smugglers’ nabbed after encounter

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 12

Amidst the ongoing tension in Nuh, the police nabbed an alleged gang of cow smugglers following a brief encounter near Mahu village today.

The gang belonged to the Utawar area. One of the smugglers was carrying 21 cows in a truck and was shot at by the police on knee and rushed to the Mandikhera hospital. An FIR was registered by the police that claimed to have been attacked by men in cars accompanying the truck.

According to the FIR, the police got a tip-off about the plans of a big delivery last night. The teams, led by DSP Satish Vats, reached the spot and intercepted the truck. The accused allegedly fired at the police and when the latter responded, one of the accused Taugiq was injured.

The police is conducting raids to nab those who fled from the scene. “We have busted a major gang of cattle smugglers. Yes one was injured in a knee in cross-firing, but cannot divulge details as of now,” said SP Nuh Narendra Bijrania.

Meanwhile, the news led to a major uproar amongst Right wing groups who have moved to the CM, seeking stricter norms against cow smuggling.

“The men who fight to save cows are dubbed goons and these criminals are having a free run. The district is under curfew, how did they steal so many cows and are roaming around? The CM should intervene in the matter,” said a Bajrang Dal member.

#Gurugram #Nuh