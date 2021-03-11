Cattle smugglers try to run over cops

Tribune News Service

Palwal, August 14

Police have arrested two persons in connection with alleged smuggling of cattle in the district. The accused have also been charged with an attempt to run over the cops at a barricade on National Highway-19 in the district.

A police official said a team led by ASI Harbir nabbed the two accused identified as Talim and Umruddin, hailing from Nuh and Palwal districts, respectively. He said while the accused travelling in a car were intercepted by the police near Antoha Chowk on the National Highway-19 on Saturday night, on the basis of a tip off, while Talim and Umruddin, who were in a car attempted to run over the cops, two other persons (driver and cleaner) in the truck, who were armed with a weapon, opened fire before fleeing from the spot.

He said the police recovered a country-made revolver and two live cartridges from the car. As many as 30 head of cattle were found in the truck. The accused further revealed that the cattle were brought from Aligarh district in UP and were to be handed over to Arbaz of Nuh district for the purpose of ‘slaughtering’ them. He said the investigations were on to nab the other accused.