Caught in act, thieves fire at Kurukshetra couple

Kurukshetra, March 11
A woman in her 60s sustained bullet injuries when thieves broke into her house at Sapra colony of Kurukshetra on Sunday night. She has been identified as Kamlesh Kaushal, a retired college principal.
Kamlesh and her husband Ashok Kumar had gone to Gauriya Math temple in the city and when they returned, they found thieves in their house. In his complaint to police, Ashok stated when they returned from the temple, they found that the lock of their house was broken and there were two thieves inside their house.
“They seemed to be in their 20s and after seeing us, they tried to escape but we managed to catch hold of one of them, after which a scuffle took place. Their third accomplice, who was waiting outside earlier, came inside and started firing at us. While Kamlesh sustained bullet injuries in her abdomen and foot, one of the bullets grazed my abdomen,” he added.
He said the suspects managed to flee with cash and jewellery. He said their neighbours took them to a private hospital. While Ashok was given first aid, Kamlesh was admitted for treatment. A case has been registered.
