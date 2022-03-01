Causeway to come up over Tangri river in Ambala Cantt

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 28

In a relief to residents of Shahahpur, Machhonda and other nearby areas, a causeway at a cost of Rs 2.25 crore will be constructed over the Tangri river in Ambala Cantonment.

Tangri is a seasonal river and it swells when there is heavy rainfall in the Shivalik region. As per the information, the government has given its approval for the construction of the causeway. While approval for another causeway, which will be constructed over Tangri river at a cost of around Rs 2 crore, in the Kardhan area is expected to come soon. The causeways will be constructed by the Irrigation Department.

The Executive Engineer, Irrigation Department, Parveen Gupta, said “The department has got the approval for a causeway which will be constructed at Shahpur village at a cost of about Rs 2.25 crore. The causeway will provide relief to a number of farmers and other people living in Shahpur, Machhonda and other nearby areas. The farmers who have their agricultural fields on the other side of the river, cross the river through unpaved paths or have to take a longer route, use the national highway to reach their fields, especially when the river swells during heavy rains. Soon, a consultancy firm will be hired for the design-related work.”

Home Minister Anil Vij said an approval had been given for the construction of the causeway. Along with the construction of a causeway over the river, an approach road will also be built. The road will be about 7 meters wide. With the construction of the causeway, the resident will not have to take long routes and they will be able to take their tractor-trailers and other equipment through the causeway to the other side. Another causeway will be constructed over Tangri river, near the Kardhan area of Ambala Cantonment. The causeway will link Kardhan to Ekta Vihar on Tangri road.