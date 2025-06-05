CBI arrests man for sexually abusing minors in Hansi, victims record statement

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a 40-year-old man involved in the sexual abuse of several minor girls in a village in the Hansi district, two of the victims, aged 11 and 13, came forward and recorded their statements with Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in the district today. The accused, an unmarried man with a disability, who operated a Common Service Centre (CSC), had been exploiting the girls for over five years.

Advertisement

Sources said that the counselling sessions revealed that the accused created explicit content, involving the girls, which he uploaded online, and continued to target them.

The CBI, which arrested the accused on June 3, after registering a case on May 29, found that he was involved in creating, storing, and sharing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Electronic gadgets seized during searches confirmed the presence of a large quantity of CSAM. The investigation, triggered by INTERPOL’s ICSE database and Cyber Tipline Reports from Google, identified 10 to 15 minor girls as potential victims, along with a few older girls and women. The accused faces charges under the POCSO Act, IT Act, and provisions for sexual exploitation and threats. He is currently in judicial custody, and the case will proceed in a fast-track court in Hisar. The village remains in shock, with the CSC centre sealed.