CBI books 5 for Rs 2.41 crore job scam involving fake FCI appointment letters, training

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chandigarh, has booked five people, along with unknown officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), for allegedly duping unemployed youth from Haryana of Rs 2.41 crore by falsely assuring them government jobs in FCI and other government institutions.

They allegedly used forged appointment letters, identity documents, emails, medical and police verification documents and purported training to make the fraudulent recruitment appear genuine.

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CBI has pressed charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery against Krishan, a resident of Bhiwani; Kapil and Sunil, both residents of Hansi; Rajinder Bairagi, a resident of Panipat; and Harpal Punia, a resident of Jind.

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The FIR, dated September 30, was registered on the complaint of Sandeep Saini, a resident of Panipat.

Lured youth in the name of RSS

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According to the complaint, annexed to the FIR, Rajinder Bairagi lived and ran an office at Sai Temple in Sondhapur village, Panipat. He introduced Krishan as his relative to Saini.

During the meeting, they told Saini that a senior RSS leader was Krishan’s “elder brother” and was residing in Amritsar and claimed that Krishan had been given responsibility in Haryana by his brother “to mobilise and unite youth under the RSS network”, Saini said in his complaint.

Krishan further told Saini that "since their government was in power," they "had strong influence and connections in various departments" and could easily secure government jobs for them.

They claimed to have a powerful network across Kurukshetra University, Karnal University, Kaithal University, LUVAS University, Bhiwani University, Jind University, GJU Hisar, Bhiwani Board, Court Complex, Legislative Assembly and Food Corporation of India (FCI), among others.

They allegedly demanded Rs 14 lakh from Saini for a supervisor’s job in FCI. The fraud began when Bairagi sent Saini’s educational and personal documents to Krishan via WhatsApp for the job. At that time, Saini allegedly paid Rs 60,000 from his brother’s account.

He was then called to the FCI office at Barakhamba Road, New Delhi. Other candidates were also present there. He alleged that they too were lured into paying Rs 14 lakh for jobs. He also met Kapil and Sunil there.

Kapil falsely portrayed himself as a CBI inspector and claimed he was related to then vice-president of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, Saini alleged. They even showed a fake ID card of Kapil and a photograph “with the Vice-President of India”.

They allegedly got Saini’s form filled for the FCI job and collected Rs 2 lakh from him. Subsequently, Saini received emails from FCI regarding his and other candidates’ registrations.

Further, Krishan and Kapil began spreading rumours in Saini’s village that they had secured his job and could do the same for others. They allegedly managed to lure more youth from Saini’s village as well as his relatives.

They also arranged fake medical examinations at RML Hospital, New Delhi, issued forged joining letters from FCI, Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi, and even obtained fake police verifications.

Saini and other candidates even received calls from the local police station for verification.

To make the fraud appear genuine, the accused even took the victims to an FCI godown in Panihari, Sirsa, where they were given three months of training after being issued fake joining letters from FCI.

There were 25-30 candidates in Sirsa who stayed in a paying guest accommodation arranged by Krishan, Sunil and Kapil. The accused also arranged a fake teacher who allegedly trained them from 10 am to 2.30 pm.

Thereafter, the accused conducted a fake written examination using OMR sheets at a centre in Fatehabad and assured them that posting details would be sent via email.

Similarly, they engaged other youths by calling them to university parking areas, getting their forms filled there and conducting fake examinations on OMR sheets at places like Sondhapur village (Panipat) and near the bus stand in Jind.

The accused allegedly charged Rs 14 lakh for supervisor posts, Rs 12 lakh for clerical posts and Rs 8 lakh for peon posts in FCI.

Later, everything turned out to be fake.

A list of 12 people, along with details of the money paid, has been submitted as part of the complaint.