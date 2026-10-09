CBI court denies bail to Haryana official whose phone number was on accounts hit by Rs 504-crore fraud

The CBI Special Court in Panchkula has dismissed the regular bail plea of Prince Sharma, a Superintendent in the Haryana Directorate of Panchayat, in a case over the alleged siphoning of about Rs 504 crore of government funds.

The CBI says his personal mobile number was the registered contact on some accounts through which the fraudulent debits passed.

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CBI Special Judge Vijayant Sehgal said that, given the nature of the allegations, the gravity of the offence, the role attributed to Sharma and the pending further investigation, "no ground of bail" was made out at this stage. Sharma, 47, a Chandigarh resident, has been in custody since June 18.

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According to the CBI, Sharma's number was registered for the Directorate of Panchayat's accounts at IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank. It was also used for the Panchkula Municipal Corporation's account, where a large sum was also withdrawn, although he had no connection with that body. A fraud of about Rs 160 crore was committed from these accounts.

The CBI alleges that alerts about account opening and fraudulent debits went to his number, concealing the transactions from the departments' authorised signatories. In a third account, at Axis Bank, the authorised signatory's number was used, and no fraud was reported there. The court noted there was "no plausible explanation" at this stage for why Sharma's number was used on the two accounts instead.

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The CBI took over the case from the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Haryana, and re-registered it on April 8. It alleges that funds of several Haryana departments were fraudulently withdrawn and moved to shell entities by bank officials working with private persons and some government officials. The CBI also says the SIM was in Sharma's handset between October 13 and November 11, 2025, when a series of unauthorised debits occurred.

Sharma's counsel, Sanjay Verma, argued that he was falsely implicated and could at most be called negligent. He said Sharma had no role in operating the accounts and no money trail leads to him. The defence said he gave up the SIM card on the directions of senior officers, a claim it said was backed by an internal departmental inquiry and by co-accused Naresh Kumar's statement.

The court said there was no explanation on how Sharma's number came to be on the Municipal Corporation account. It held that the co-accused's statement and the internal inquiry report could not negate the evidence gathered during investigation, and that the prosecution had "prima-facie" pointed to his active involvement in the conspiracy. Whether the SIM was misused by others or handed over by Sharma was left for trial.

The court also cited a Supreme Court observation that large-scale financial crimes deserve the same approach as other grave offences. It added that its observations do not express any view on the merits and will not prejudice either side at trial.

Senior Public Prosecutor of CBI, Jaswinder Kumar Bhatti, and IDFC First Bank's counsel, Sameer Sethi, also opposed the plea.

Final reports have been filed against Sharma and other accused, but further investigation and the tracing of the money trail are continuing.

Along with the fraud in Haryana Government accounts, two departments of Chandigarh Administration were affected too. In total, the accused bankers and government officials siphoned off Rs 657 crore.