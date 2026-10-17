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Home / Haryana / CBI court denies bail to IAS officer in bank scam

CBI court denies bail to IAS officer in bank scam

Allegedly received Rs 50 lakh bribe, Rs 2 crore routed to son through hawala

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:50 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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The CBI Special Court, Haryana, Panchkula, on Friday rejected the regular bail plea of IAS officer Ram Kumar Singh in the Rs 657-crore IDFC First Bank-AU Small Finance Bank scam, citing his alleged role and the apprehension of evidence tampering and witness intimidation.

The CBI alleged that Singh received a Rs 50-lakh bribe at his Sector 19, Chandigarh, residence, while Rs 2 crore was routed through hawala channels to his son, Prashant Singh, as quid pro quo.

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At the time of the alleged irregularities, Singh was the Commissioner of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation and District Municipal Commissioner, overseeing the Municipal Council, Kalka. He was an authorised joint signatory on accounts from which a fraud of over Rs 118.50 crore allegedly occurred.

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According to the CBI, Singh facilitated the opening of accounts at IDFC First Bank’s Sector 32 branch in Chandigarh, despite there being no requirement to open them for creating fixed deposits.

The agency alleged that on October 17, 2025, banker Abhay Kumar met Singh and sent him a banking proposal on WhatsApp. Singh allegedly directed that it be processed immediately, although Abhay was not on the bank’s rolls at the time.

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When a section officer proposed inviting quotations before placing funds, Singh allegedly rebuked him. The CBI further claimed that quotations were invited on October 30, with the next day as the deadline, leaving little time for competing banks to respond. Several approvals and letters concerning the premature withdrawal of deposits and creation of Rs 80 crore in fixed deposits were also signed on October 31, the agency alleged.

Singh also allegedly signed five cheques favouring IDFC First Bank, with “for FDR” written on the reverse. Four more cheques were handed over through an intermediary in December 2025.

The CBI claimed that on January 22, two days after funds from the Kalka council were transferred, Rs 2 crore was collected in Chandigarh and delivered to Singh’s son in Delhi in three instalments through hawala, using a pre-arranged currency-note identifier.

Opposing bail, the agency alleged that Singh had deleted WhatsApp chats and call records and attempted to influence a witness through his son’s friend.

Singh, in custody since June 18, argued that similarly placed public servants had not been arrested. Special Judge Vijayant Sehgal rejected his plea.

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