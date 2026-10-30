CBI court rejects Chandigarh hotelier Vikram Wadhwa’s bail plea in Rs 657-crore bank scam

The CBI Special Court, Haryana, on Friday rejected the regular bail application of Chandigarh hotelier and real estate businessman Vikram Wadhwa in the Rs 657-crore IDFC First Bank-AU Small Finance Bank scam.

Allegedly one of the biggest beneficiaries of the embezzlement of funds belonging to the Haryana Government and the Chandigarh Administration, Wadhwa is accused of receiving Rs 37.82 crore in government funds, the majority of which was transferred to him through shell entities.

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Of these funds, Rs 4.57 crore was delivered to him in cash. Additionally, the CBI investigation revealed that he had invested Rs 55 crore from the siphoned-off funds in five immovable properties.

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According to the CBI, Wadhwa was engaged in the real estate business and was a partner in several real estate LLPs and Hotel Landmark in Sector 22, Chandigarh. He allegedly played the role of a middleman by inducing IAS officers from various departments to extend favours, including opening bank accounts, transferring funds to those accounts and favouring IDFC First Bank at the policy level.

He also allegedly acted as a conduit for siphoned-off funds and cash, besides being an ultimate beneficiary who converted the proceeds into immovable properties, the CBI told the court in Panchkula.

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The CBI further submitted that Wadhwa had been in close contact with the main accused, Ribhav Rishi, the alleged mastermind of the scam and former branch manager of IDFC First Bank, since March 2022.

The two exchanged 132 calls between June 2024 and January 2026, as reflected in the Call Data Records (CDRs). Rishi frequently visited Wadhwa's office and hosted a grand birthday party for him, to which senior government officials were invited.

Wadhwa also allegedly played a role in the Haryana Finance Department's decision to remove the Rs 50-crore deposit limit for IDFC First Bank, the CBI claimed.

He was arrested on April 21.

According to the CBI, Wadhwa allegedly received cash deliveries through riders engaged by co-accused Ribhav Rishi, as well as bank transfers from shell entities, namely M/s Swastik Desh Projects and M/s Capco Fintech.

Two cash couriers, Manish and Rahul, told the CBI that they had collected cash from jewellers, including M/s Sawan Jewellers, on multiple occasions and delivered it to Wadhwa at his residence and hotel. During the investigation, it emerged that two significant cash deliveries of Rs 50 lakh each were made on January 14, the day on which a fraudulent debit of Rs 10 crore was effected from the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board's (HSAMB) account. Another Rs 1 crore was delivered on January 17, a few days after the fraudulent debit.

On January 20, Rs 18.46 crore was fraudulently debited from the account of the Municipal Council (MC), Kalka, out of which Rs 4 crore was allegedly transferred to Wadhwa through M/s Mannat Contractors.

Opposing Wadhwa's bail application, CBI Public Prosecutor Sonam informed the court that when Wadhwa was taken out of jail for medical treatment, he was apprehended at his hotel along with his sons and Chandigarh Police officials, where he was allegedly found planning to escape from custody. A separate case was subsequently registered against him.

He is also accused of employing the same modus operandi in another case, in which funds belonging to Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology (CREST) were allegedly siphoned off and transferred to him through shell entities.

IDFC First Bank counsel Sameer Sethi told the court that Wadhwa's bail application had also been rejected by the CBI Court, Chandigarh, in the related case involving similar facts. He also placed a copy of the order before the court.

Sahaj Sharma, counsel for Wadhwa, submitted that his client had no knowledge of the source of the funds transferred to him by co-accused Ribhav Rishi.

Rejecting the bail application after hearing the arguments, CBI Special Judge, Haryana, Vijayant Sehgal, observed, “Considering the nature and gravity of the allegations, the specific role attributed to the applicant (Vikram Wadhwa), the material indicating receipt of illegal gratification and the pendency of other criminal cases, this Court does not find it to be a fit case for grant of regular bail.”