icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / CBI court remands HPGCL director, businessman in Rs 75-crore CREST scam

CBI court remands HPGCL director, businessman in Rs 75-crore CREST scam

Over Rs 2.53 crore was fraudulently transferred to the accounts of HPGCL (Pension Fund) and HPGCL Dry Fly Ash Fund between June and August 2025

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:47 PM May 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

A CBI court in Chandigarh has granted the remand of two accused — Amit Dewan, Director (Finance) of Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL), and businessman Vikram Wadhwa — to CBI in the Rs 75-crore scam involving the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST).

Advertisement

CBI has taken its first significant action soon after two cases — the Chandigarh Smart City scam involving over Rs 116 crore and the Rs 75-crore scam related to CREST — registered by the Chandigarh Police were transferred to CBI.

Advertisement

While seeking the remand of Dewan, CBI said during the investigation that it has been revealed that the accused, Amit Dewan, was Director (Finance) of Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL). Out of the defrauded principal amount of more than Rs 75 crore of CREST, over Rs 2.53 crore was fraudulently transferred to the accounts of HPGCL (Pension Fund) and HPGCL Dry Fly Ash Fund between June and August 2025.

Advertisement

Moreover, funds of more than Rs 29 crore were also fraudulently transferred from the account of HPGCL Dry Fly Ash Fund to the account of CREST, and Amit Dewan used to receive cash payments from the accused Ribhav Rishi through his employees.

As such, he is required to be interrogated regarding the above fraudulent transfers and the entire conspiracy.

Advertisement

CBI also said that Vikram Wadhwa’s remand is required to unearth a larger conspiracy. The accused persons, arrested by Economic Offences Wing, Chandigarh, are believed to possess crucial information pertaining to the scam.

The remand is needed to ascertain the transfer of defrauded funds to multiple accounts, their subsequent encashment, and how the encashed amount was distributed among multiple beneficiaries.

Vishal Garg Narwana, counsel for the accused, opposed Vikram Wadhwa’s remand, saying the accused cannot be interrogated again by CBI as the police have already interrogated him in detail in the case earlier. After hearing the arguments, the court granted the remand of Amit Dewan and Vikram Wadhwa to CBI.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts