CBI court remands HPGCL director, businessman in Rs 75-crore CREST scam

A CBI court in Chandigarh has granted the remand of two accused — Amit Dewan, Director (Finance) of Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL), and businessman Vikram Wadhwa — to CBI in the Rs 75-crore scam involving the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST).

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CBI has taken its first significant action soon after two cases — the Chandigarh Smart City scam involving over Rs 116 crore and the Rs 75-crore scam related to CREST — registered by the Chandigarh Police were transferred to CBI.

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While seeking the remand of Dewan, CBI said during the investigation that it has been revealed that the accused, Amit Dewan, was Director (Finance) of Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL). Out of the defrauded principal amount of more than Rs 75 crore of CREST, over Rs 2.53 crore was fraudulently transferred to the accounts of HPGCL (Pension Fund) and HPGCL Dry Fly Ash Fund between June and August 2025.

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Moreover, funds of more than Rs 29 crore were also fraudulently transferred from the account of HPGCL Dry Fly Ash Fund to the account of CREST, and Amit Dewan used to receive cash payments from the accused Ribhav Rishi through his employees.

As such, he is required to be interrogated regarding the above fraudulent transfers and the entire conspiracy.

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CBI also said that Vikram Wadhwa’s remand is required to unearth a larger conspiracy. The accused persons, arrested by Economic Offences Wing, Chandigarh, are believed to possess crucial information pertaining to the scam.

The remand is needed to ascertain the transfer of defrauded funds to multiple accounts, their subsequent encashment, and how the encashed amount was distributed among multiple beneficiaries.

Vishal Garg Narwana, counsel for the accused, opposed Vikram Wadhwa’s remand, saying the accused cannot be interrogated again by CBI as the police have already interrogated him in detail in the case earlier. After hearing the arguments, the court granted the remand of Amit Dewan and Vikram Wadhwa to CBI.