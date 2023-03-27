CBI court summons 7 over fraudulent sanction of loan

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 26

A Special CBI Court has summoned seven persons, including Sangeeta Trehan Chauhan, wife of late international cricketer Chetan Chauhan and former employee of the Central Bank of India, as accused for fraudulently sanctioning loan to M/s VS International on behalf of Adigear International.

The seven accused, who have been summoned, include chief manager of the bank, Navin Kumar, AGMs of the bank MP Nayak and Devi Das Aggarwal, senior manager, Regional Level Credit Committee (RLCC), Sangeeta Chauhan, and three employees of Adigear International, Hukum Singh, Sanjeev Sapre and Kulbir Singh Jessel, besides two guarantors.

Special CBI Judge Sudhir Parmar ordered the summoning of the nine accused to face trial for committing the offences punishable under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471, 120-B of the IPC.

The next date of hearing has been fixed for April 26.

The loan was initially sought for Rs 16 crore by M/s VS International, but on the directions of the authorities, the loan amount was reduced to Rs 15 crore so as to bring it within the ambit of the RLCC of Central Bank.

The loan was sanctioned by the RLCC head Sangeeta on the basis of forged documents.

When the bank came to know about the fraud, it made a complaint to the CBI, which registered a case against the branch manager well as Sangeeta.

Sangeeta and other employees of the bank and employees of Adigear, who allegedly kept on syphoning off money despite leaving the company from 2009 to 2014, were made witnesses.