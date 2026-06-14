CBI fails to file chargesheet in Rs 645-crore bank scam, ex-agri board accounts chief gets default bail

A Panchkula court on Saturday granted default bail to Rajesh Sangwan, a former Controller (Finance and Accounts) of the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB) and an accused in the Rs 645 crore bank scam, as the CBI failed to file a chargesheet against him.

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The scam involved collusion among officials of IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, as well as government officers, to siphon off Haryana Government funds. Initially, the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) investigated the case, and later the CBI took over.

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Sangwan approached the Panchkula court, stating that the statutory period prescribed under Section 167(2) CrPC, corresponding to Section 187 of the BNSS, had stood exhausted on June 12 in his case, as the 90-day period had elapsed. He further contended through his counsel that no final report had been filed against him within the prescribed period. It was further argued that the transfer of investigation from SV&ACB to CBI or subsequent grant of police custody to the CBI does not result in the commencement of a fresh statutory period.

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Investigating Officer, ASP Pushpal Paul, of the CBI opposed the accused’s application, stating that the investigations against him were continuing.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Bikramjit Aroura observed, “Upon consideration of the custody period undergone by the applicant from the date of first remand and the admitted factual position that no final report had been filed against him till the filing of the present application, this Court is satisfied that the applicant has successfully established the accrual and exercise of the statutory right contemplated under Section 167(2) CrPC corresponding to Section 187 BNSS.”

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It added, “On the contrary, the prosecution itself admits that further investigation against Rajesh Sangwan is continuing. Thus, the filing of the final report against certain co-accused and the supplementary final report against other accused persons cannot defeat the statutory right of the present applicant in respect of whom the investigation admittedly remains pending.”

Under Section 187 of the BNSS, no magistrate can authorise detention of an accused beyond a total period of 90 days where the investigation relates to an offence punishable with death, imprisonment for life, or imprisonment for a term of 10 years or more.

Sangwan was arrested on March 14, and the first remand was granted on March 15. The 90-day period ended on June 12 in his case.

Role of Rajesh Sangwan in the scam

Though CBI investigations against Sangwan are still continuing, SV&ACB has found that he was responsible for financial supervision and matters related to the opening and operation of HSAMB’s bank accounts.

Sangwan was dismissed from the service on April 30. As per his dismissal order, which cited the findings of the SV&ACB, Sangwan had forwarded the proposal file with a recommendation for opening the savings account without doing due diligence and making attempts to get the best interest rates, as no quotes were obtained from the empanelled banks, said the dismissal order.

A fraudulent transaction in the HSAMB account took place on January 14, 2026, for Rs 10 crore by cheque No. 000006, comprising two RTGS transfers of Rs 9.75 crore and Rs 25 lakh to SRR Planning Gurus Pvt Ltd and Mannat Contractors, respectively. Both are shell entities floated by the other accused in the scam.

Sangwan was alleged to be one of the authorised signatories of this account. A call confirmation for the fraudulent transaction was allegedly made by Seema Dhiman, an IDFC First Bank employee, to him. The call so made was also reflected in the call records of Dhiman, one of the co-accused in the case, according to the SV&ACB.

Sangwan didn’t act on the fraudulent transactions confirmed to him on January 14, 2026, and even after the cash branch reconciled the bank statements on February 6, 2026, said his dismissal order.

Court imposes conditions on Sangwan

While granting bail to Sangwan, the court imposes the condition that he “shall join investigation as and when called by the Investigating Officer”, and has to “mark his physical presence before the office of CBI, EO-III/concerned CBI office every Monday and Friday between 11 am and 1 pm till filing of the final report against him or until further orders.”

The court further said that he “shall not directly or indirectly contact, induce, threaten, influence, tutor or communicate with any prosecution witness, suspect, co-accused, public servant or any person connected with the investigation except through lawful process.”