CBI investigation demanded by organisations

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 18

Members of several Hindu outfits, including Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, staged a protest today over the registration of an FIR against Monu Manesar and others in connection with the abduction and killing of two Muslim men whose bodies were found in Bhiwani on Friday.

The Rajasthan Police had registered a case against five ‘cow protectors’ and arrested one of them, Ferozepur Jhirka resident Rinku Saini. The police also detained six others in connection with the death of the two youths, who were found charred to death in a vehicle in Loharu village yesterday. Key accused Monu Manesar is still on the run and police parties from Rajasthan and Gurugram have launched a manhunt to arrest him.

Hindu outfits and members of the Gau Rakshak Dal staged a protest in front of the DC’s residence this morning. Raising slogans against the Rajasthan government and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi, the protesters submitted a memorandum to the DC, seeking a CBI inquiry into the case.

They also demanded that no arrests should be made without a ‘fair investigation’. The protesters alleged that the Rajasthan Police is acting in an arbitrary manner and efforts are being made to falsely implicate cow protectors in the case.

“There should be an impartial inquiry into this matter because we feel that the Gehlot government in Rajasthan is adopting a policy of appeasement as it wants to gain political mileage for the upcoming elections by implicating cow protectors in a false case. This matter should be investigated by the CBI,” said Devinder Singh, a district leader of the VHP.

Ajit Yadav, VHP’s district president, said the fact that the Rajasthan chief minister and leaders of a few other parties were making statements about the case showed there is a “political conspiracy” against cow protectors.