The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against former DGP Mohammad Mustafa, his wife Razia Sultana and others in connection with the “murder case” of their son Aquil Akhtar (35), who was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Panchkula, Haryana, on October 16, officials said.

The case, initially registered by the Panchkula police, was transferred to the CBI on the recommendation of the Haryana government following a complaint by Shamshudeen Chaudhary of Malerkotla. The complainant referred to a video posted by Aqil on August 27 in which he alleged strained family relations and expressed fear for his safety.

According to the FIR, now re-registered by the CBI on November 6, Mustafa, Sultana, Aqil’s wife, and his sister have been booked charges under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The official documents indicate that the CBI received the information in Chandigarh and registered the FIR the same night.

Officials said there had been reports of longstanding tensions within the family prior to Aqil’s death.

The agency is expected to examine Aqil's electronic devices, social media posts, call records and other digital material, along with forensic reports and post-mortem findings.

The investigation has been entrusted to DSP Rishiraj Sharma of the CBI.

All persons named in the FIR reside at Sector 4, Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula. The post-mortem was conducted before the body was handed to the family for final rites.

As of now, no arrests have been made so far, and the family has maintained that they will cooperate with the investigation.

The CBI has said the case continues to be monitored by both state and national authorities, as officials stress "impartiality in establishing the facts".