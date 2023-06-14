CBI registers FIR against Haryana candidate, Punjab exam centre to probe ‘irregularities’ in nursing officer recruitment test conducted by AIIMS

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 14

The CBI on Wednesday registered an FIR against a candidate from Haryana and an exam centre in Punjab on the allegations of cheating in the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET), which was conducted on June 3, official sources said.

The exam for the recruitment of Nursing Officer posts was conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Science and the CBI has registered the case following complaint from Dr Naval K Vikram, Associate Dean (Exams), Exam Section, AIIMS, New Delhi, against a candidate, Ritu, a native of Haryana and Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology in Punjab, the officials said.

In the complaint, it is alleged that unfair means were used by or on behalf of accused candidate Ritu through the computer system at Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology for the purpose of cheating in the NORCET-4 recruitment examination held on June 3, they said.

The complaint was made after a number of photos and screenshots of the question paper started circulating on social media after the exam despite cameras or cell phones being barred in exam centres, a source said.

The exam was held for all AllMS, including AIIMS, New Delhi, and four Central Government Hospitals in Delhi and NITRD across the country.

According to the complainant, in the late evening of June 5 (Monday) some tweets that are attached in the complaint came to notice claiming leakage of question paper of NORCET-4, which was held on June 3 (Saturday) in the morning shift.

A case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and the IT Act, the officials said.