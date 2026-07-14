CBI seeks 20 days to disclose details in Bhiwani teacher Manisha death case, says father

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials probing the death of Bhiwani schoolteacher Manisha have assured a delegation comprising her family members that they would disclose the complete facts of the case within the next 20 days.

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Sanjay Kumar, Manisha's father, who was among the five-member delegation, told The Tribune after meeting CBI officials in Delhi on Tuesday that he was satisfied with their response and hoped that all the facts surrounding his daughter's death would be disclosed soon.

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Kumar had recently staged a dharna, alleging that the CBI had failed to uncover the truth behind his daughter's death even after 10 months since the case was handed over to the central agency.

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However, Bhiwani Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar assured him that he would arrange a meeting with CBI officials to provide an update on the investigation.

The delegation travelled to Delhi on Tuesday and met two CBI officials, including a superintendent of police (SP) and a deputy superintendent of police (DSP). Kumar said the officials informed them that they were awaiting some crucial reports from AIIMS and would disclose the details of the case after receiving those reports.

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Notably, three different medical boards conducted post-mortem examinations on Manisha's body—at the Civil Hospital in Bhiwani, the PGIMS in Rohtak and AIIMS, New Delhi. Kumar said as the reports contained conflicting findings, another medical board comprising five doctors conducted a fresh autopsy, and its report is still awaited.

Manisha, a resident of Dhani Laxman village in Bhiwani district, had left for her job at a play school on August 11, 2025, but did not return home. Her body was found in fields near Singhani village two days later, on August 13.

The Bhiwani police initially registered a murder case but, on August 18, termed it a case of suicide, triggering widespread protests. As the agitation intensified, a third post-mortem examination was conducted at AIIMS, New Delhi, and the investigation was handed over to the CBI on August 26, 2025. The CBI subsequently registered a case of murder and began its investigation.