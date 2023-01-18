Gurugram: CBI takes over probe into Chintels Paradiso collapse

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/New Delhi, January 17

The CBI on Tuesday took over the probe into the partial collapse of the Chintels Paradiso apartment complex in Gurugram in February last year in which two women were killed by registering an FIR against firm’s then MD Ashok Saloman, officials said.

The Haryana Government had recommended a CBI probe on July 18 last year. The Centre forwarded the recommendation to the agency on December 29.

Rajesh Bhardwaj, a resident of Chintels Paradiso, had first lodged a complaint after his wife Ekta Bhardwaj (31) got trapped under the debris and later succumbed to her injuries. He had alleged the incident took place due to the substandard work carried out by Chintels Group’s MD and the contractor. Sunita Srivastava was the other woman killed in the incident. Her husband AK Srivastava, an IRS officer, had suffered critical injuries.

Initially, a case was lodged under Sections 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC at the Bajghera police station. Later, the police added Sections 304 (Part II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt), 417 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 427 (mischief causing damage), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #gurugram