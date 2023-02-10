CBI team reaches Chintels to record residents’ statements

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 9

Exactly an year after the collapse of Tower D in Chintels Paradiso, which killed two women, a CBI team reached there to record statements of residents. A two-member team will conduct an exercise for the next few days. They have barred residents from sharing any details or pictures as it may affect the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, issuing a statement, Chintels builders said, “The case has been taken over by the CBI and we are fully cooperating with them. We are confident that a fair investigation will be conducted. The SIT had issued its report on November 8, 2022, for Tower D which clearly showed that the builders followed all the required norms in order to obtain the licence and all other approvals, including two occupation certificates. No irregularities were reported. The SIT had also quoted the IIT report in which the use of faulty material was clearly identified as the main reason behind the accident. The sole responsibility for it lies with the main civil contractor, Bhayana Builders.”

The collapse had also triggered uproar among residents of several societies in the city. After a year, 15 out of 60 societies who demanded audit were reviewed, but repairs and resolution are yet to be achieved.

The district administration has decided that the structural defects and deficiencies will be repaired by the developers and the maintenance related issues will be addressed by the concerned residents’ welfare associations (RWAs).

“We are getting all audits done by experts, and in majority of the cases, issues are repairable and the builders concerned will have to deal with them. We will ensure safety of the residents,” said Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav.

Audit report