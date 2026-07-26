CBI to reveal findings in Bhiwani teacher Manisha death case on August 14

The mystery surrounding the death of 19-year-old teacher Manisha from Dhani Laxman village in Bhiwani district may finally see a breakthrough on August 14, when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is expected to present its findings before the court.

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Manisha's father, Sanjay Kumar, while interacting with the media persons in Bhiwani on Sunday, said he met the CBI officials recently, who assured him that they would file a chargesheet in the court on August 14. He said the investigation is still awaiting examination of the college CCTV footage and the medical report.

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Manisha had gone missing on August 11 last year, and her body was found under suspicious circumstances near a canal in neighbouring Singhani village on August 13.

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The case triggered widespread public outrage, with repeated village panchayats and protests demanding justice and action against those responsible. Following sustained public pressure, the Haryana government handed over the investigation to the CBI.

However, allegations of a slow-paced probe led to fresh resentment as her father Sanjay threatened to go on an indefinite strike. Later, the Bhiwani SP Sumit Kumar had assured the family that they would be facilitated to meet the CBI investigation team.

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Sanjay said that a five-member committee representing the family met CBI officials, along with the SP and DSP, on July 14. The meeting lasted about one and a half hours, during which the CBI sought 20 days to complete crucial aspects of the investigation.

According to Sanjay, the agency is currently analysing the medical evidence and the college CCTV footage. The CBI has informed the family that it will be able to disclose the findings of its investigation only when it submits its report before the court on August 14.