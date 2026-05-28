CBLU, Bhiwani, declared UG courses terminal semester examination result in 1 week

The Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU), Bhiwani, has declared the results of the undergraduate courses terminal semester examinations (6th Semester) including both main and re appear examinations within a record time of one week.

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The timely declaration of results has been undertaken to facilitate students in seeking admission to various postgraduate programs and other higher education opportunities without delay.

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Prof Pawan Gupta, Controller of Examinations, informed that the overall pass percentage in different undergraduate programs remained satisfactory.

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The results of BA stood at 55 per cent, BBA at 87 per cent, BCom at 71 per cent and BSc at 75 per cent. He said the examination branch worked continuously with dedication and efficiency to ensure the smooth conduct of evaluation work and timely declaration of results in the larger interest of students.

Prof Deepti Dharmani, Vice Chancellor (VC), congratulated the students on the completion of their undergraduate programmed and wished them success in all their future endeavours. She remarked that the university remains committed to ensuring timely academic processes and student- centric administration.

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The VC also appreciated the sincere and persistent efforts made by the teacher’s officers and staff of the examination branch in completing the evaluation and result preparation process within a week.

She said the timely declaration of results reflects the university’s commitment towards academic excellence, transparency, efficiency and student welfare.