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Home / Haryana / CBLU launches online admissions for five-year integrated BA LLB (Hons) programme

CBLU launches online admissions for five-year integrated BA LLB (Hons) programme

The Vice Chancellor says the university has designed the curriculum in alignment with contemporary legal education standards and the evolving requirements of the legal profession

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Bhiwani, Updated At : 06:31 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU), Bhiwani, has commenced admissions for its newly introduced five-year integrated BA LLB (Honours) programme for the academic session 2026-27.

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The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Deepti Dharmani launched the admission portal for the admission. The Dean Academic Affairs Prof. Sunita Bharatwal, Admission Coordinator Prof. S K Kaushik and Chairperson, Department of Law Dr Pramod Malik were also present on the occasion.

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Prof Dharmani said the online application process would remain open from June 19 to July 8 through the university admission portal.

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The Vice Chancellor said the university had designed the curriculum in alignment with contemporary legal education standards and the evolving requirements of the legal profession. Students will have access to advanced academic resources, including online legal databases, comprehensive study material on landmark judgments of the Supreme Court and High Courts, modern computer laboratories, smart classrooms and digital learning facilities.

The programme has been structured on the lines of leading national law institutions, ensuring a robust foundation in legal studies while integrating interdisciplinary learning. Special emphasis will be placed on experiential and practice-oriented learning through participation in moot court competitions, legal aid clinics, Lok Adalats, client counselling sessions, national and international seminars and debate competitions, she said.

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The university is also developing collaborations with law firms, corporate organisations and professional institutions to facilitate meaningful internship and placement opportunities for students, the Vice Chancellor said.

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