CCTV cameras help cops solve 172 crime cases in Karnal

CCTV cameras installed under the Karnal’s city surveillance project in the city are proving to be a major support for the police in maintaining law and order. Acting as the eyes on the streets, these cameras have helped the police in solving as many as 172 cases of different crimes, ranging from thefts, snatching, kidnapping, molestation, to road accidents and other unlawful activities.

A total of 429 high-tech cameras have been installed at 98 strategic locations across the city, including 230 surveillance cameras with intelligent video management system (IVMS) and 199 red light violation detection (RLVD) and automatic number plate reader (ANPR) cameras with the intelligent traffic management system (ITMS). The live feed from these cameras is monitored round the clock at the integrated command and control centre (ICCC) by the Karnal police and the team of Karnal Smart City Ltd. (KSCL).

ASI Ashok Sharma, in-charge of camera operations at the ICCC, said the CCTV footage were sought in 269 cases this year, out of which 172 were solved with the help of the surveillance system. These include 31 cases of theft, 47 of accidents, 14 each of snatching and tracing missing persons, 19 cases of hurt, five of firing, three of threat, two each of fraud, molestation, murder, and rivalry, and one each of kidnapping, damaging government property, NDPS, and suicide. “Last year too, the system proved its worth by helping us crack 237 cases,” he added.

Police officials claimed the surveillance network not only enabled swift identification of suspects but also served as crucial evidence in investigations. “The use of technology has helped us curb crime and ensure a safer environment for citizens. Round-the-clock monitoring has made policing more effective and response time much quicker,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP).

Apart from cracking crime cases, the cameras have also become a powerful tool in ensuring road discipline. Between January and August 31 this year, the Karnal police issued 73,961 challans based on surveillance footage, imposing fines worth Rs 40.87 crore. A maximum of 54,461 challans were issued for riding without helmets, followed by 9,899 for red light violations and 9,501 for zebra line crossings. The data shows a sharp rise in traffic violation cases or strict vigilance compared to last year, when 48,432 challans were issued and Rs 6.39 crore collected in fines between January and December. Out of these, 40,874 were for helmetless riding, 4,544 for red light violations, and 3,014 for zebra line crossings.

“Our main aim is to ensure implementation of traffic rules. These cameras have not only helped us solve crimes faster but also made people more accountable on the roads,” SP Punia emphasised.