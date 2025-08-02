CCTV cameras to be installed at Brahma Sarovar, Sannihit Sarovar for tourists’ safety

To enhance safety and security of tourists and improve the law and order situation, at least 100 CCTV cameras will be installed in and around Brahma Sarovar, Sannihit Sarovar and other important nearby locations in Kurukshetra.

Brahma Sarovar and Sannihit Sarovar are major destinations where lakhs of tourists come from across the country every year. As per the information, the police and the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) have planned to install cameras at major locations.

The police have sent a list of 20 locations to the KDB where CCTV cameras will be installed for surveillance and automatic number plate recognition of vehicles. These locations include Brahma Sarovar, Sannihit Sarovar, near Gurdwara Chhati Patshahi, near Buddha Stupa, Arjun Chowk, VIP Ghat entry points, Kala Kendra Chowk, near Hanuman Temple, Tirupati Balaji Temple, parking and roads leading towards Brahma Sarovar.

Earlier, the authorities had come up with Rs 8 crore project to install security system having artificial intelligence-enabled 118 CCTV cameras for covering 400-acre area under the Centre Government’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme. This project remained on papers only. Later, the KDB got a project prepared through the PWD to install CCTVs cameras, but this also failed to take off.

Fishing nets have been recovered from the holy pond despite the fact that this activity is completely prohibited here. Besides, incidents of suicides have been reported and complaints of theft and misbehaviour with tourists have also been received by the police. During mega events and International Gita Mahotsav, lakhs are spent on the installation of temporary CCTV cameras.

Madan Mohan Chhabra, chairman, 48-Kos Tirtha Monitoring Committee, said, “Safety and security of tourists is very important. There is a plan to install at least CCTV 100 cameras with latest technology and face recognition facilities at the cost of Rs 2.5 crore. The project will help in reducing expenses incurred on the installation of temporary cameras during mega events and enhance security of the shrine and tourists.”

Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitish Agarwal said, “We have identified some important locations where cameras will be installed. A communique regarding these locations and number of cameras to be installed has been sent to the KDB. A control room will be set up from where all locations will be monitored.”