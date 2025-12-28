CCTV cameras to be installed at Kaithal village

The district administration, Kaithal, organised a public grievance redressal camp under its night stay programme at Keorak village on Friday late evening. Deputy Commissioner Aparajita, Superintendent of Police Upasana along with senior officials listened to the villagers’ problems and directed officials concerned for their resolution. Former MLA Leela Ram was also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

During the programme, various departments set up exhibition stalls at government senior secondary school, showcasing information about public welfare schemes. Sarpanch Jasbir Singh welcomed the guests at the event.

Advertisement

During the programme, the sarpanch raised several demands, including beautification of the village pond under the Amrit Sarovar Yojana, increase in electricity and sanitation staff, installation of additional tubewells for drinking water, construction of two bridges over the drain, arrangement of a garbage collection vehicle, renovation of Kunti pond, construction of more anganwari buildings and a panchayat bhawan, and completion of the animal husbandry centre building. The DC sought reports from department officials concerned and directed them that the issues resolvable at the district level be addressed immediately, while others be taken up with the headquarters.

Advertisement

Villagers also submitted complaints related to drinking water supply, housing scheme benefits, paving of streets, repair of sewerage lines, installation of CCTV cameras in the village, provision of wrestling mats for the akhara, bus stoppage under the village bridge, improved sports facilities for cricket players, repair of streetlights, availability of medicines at the animal hospital, theft of electricity wires, construction of toilets at Ambedkar Bhawan and the bus stand, and removal of illegal encroachments.

The DC directed the Panchayati Raj Department to install CCTV cameras in the village and ensure their maintenance for the next five years. She also assured that mats would be provided for the wrestlers and issued instructions for the removal of encroachments as per rules. The directions were given to all departments concerned to resolve complaints in a time-bound manner.

Advertisement

She said the night stay programmes were being organised as per the directions of CM Nayab Singh Saini to ensure direct resolution of public grievances at the village level. SP Upasana appealed to the villagers to cooperate with the police in the anti-drug campaign by sharing reliable information to curb drug abuse and trafficking. She also advised people to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers, follow traffic rules, and remain cautious during foggy weather.