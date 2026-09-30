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Home / Haryana / CCTV clip shows wife allegedly slapping kids over phone scratches, Army man files complaint

CCTV clip shows wife allegedly slapping kids over phone scratches, Army man files complaint

Satbir (31), a naik in the Army, alleges the CCTV video shows Sonia slapping the girl eight times in 12 seconds

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 06:49 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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The man had installed CCTV cameras at the house around 3 months ago because of alleged repeated incidents of kids being beaten. Pic: iStock
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An Army man posted in Rajasthan has filed a police complaint against his wife after CCTV footage from their Faridabad home allegedly showed her slapping their two children over scratches on a mobile phone screen.

The incident took place around 7 pm on September 27 at Nagla Part-2 in Faridabad. According to the complaint, the couple's six-year-old daughter was using a mobile phone when her mother, Sonia (28), noticed scratches on the screen and became angry.

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Satbir (31), a naik in the Army, alleges the CCTV video shows Sonia slapping the girl eight times in 12 seconds. She then allegedly hit their four-year-old son four times in seven seconds. The children began crying and screaming. A young man from the neighbourhood reportedly reached the house on hearing their cries and persuaded Sonia to stop.

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Satbir said his parents had gone to their other house in Nuh that day, leaving Sonia and the children alone at home.

He said he had installed CCTV cameras at the house around three months ago because of alleged repeated incidents of the children being beaten. The footage of September 27 was captured on those cameras.

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Satbir joined the Army in 2016 after completing Class XII and married Sonia, a resident of Sagarpur, in 2019. Sonia has studied up to graduation. Because of his posting, he stays away from home for long periods, while Sonia lives with the children and his parents.

He alleged that his wife had earlier beaten the children over minor issues. He claimed that whenever he raised the matter with her relatives, they threatened to implicate him and his family in a false case. He said he had spoken to them earlier, but the situation did not improve. He further alleged that the children are now being threatened with death.

The children's grandfather, Bishan Singh, has submitted a written complaint at the Parvatiya Colony police post in Faridabad, seeking an impartial investigation and appropriate legal action. Satbir has also sought strict legal action against his wife.

Police post in-charge Mahesh said he was currently away from the post. He said information was being collected and the matter would be investigated. The CCTV footage, the complaint and statements from both sides would form part of the investigation, and further action would be taken based on the facts, he said.

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