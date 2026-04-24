CCTV shows armed men at Sirsa dharamshala; police say no threat found after verification

The Sirsa police carried out a night-time verification at a local Jat dharamshala after reports of armed men staying there, officials said on Friday. The CCTV footage of the action, conducted between Thursday night and Friday morning, has gone viral.

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According to reports, six to seven men entered the dharamshala around 3 am. The video shows them climbing over gates and moving inside. Some wore half-sleeve T-shirts and trousers, while others wore T-shirts and track pants. One man was reportedly carrying a gun. The footage shows them inspecting the area before leaving. No violence was reported.

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Reacting to the incident, JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala called it a cause for concern for city residents and demanded a detailed investigation. He said the men in the footage appeared armed — two with AK-47s, one with a pistol, and one with a carbine. He added that they arrived in vehicles with black-tinted windows and no registration plates.

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Chautala urged Sirsa legislators, including MLA Gokul Setia, to raise the issue in the Haryana Assembly on April 27. He said the dharamshala management had already filed a police complaint and hoped the authorities would act to uncover the truth.

Sirsa SP Deepak Saharan said the police conducted the verification after receiving information about armed individuals at the dharamshala. “We interrogated and verified the situation but found nothing suspicious, after which the team returned,” he said. He added that DSPs are investigating and stressed that police act on verified information to protect public safety.

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Police sources said a CIA team from Sirsa carried out the search after receiving information that some men from Rajasthan were staying at the dharamshala. The team found them to be ordinary workers and returned after verification.