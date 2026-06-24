CCTV surveillance to expand at Karnal railway station, 17 more locations to be covered

In a major step aimed at enhancing passenger safety and strengthening security arrangements, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is set to expand the CCTV surveillance network at Karnal railway station by installing cameras at 17 additional locations.

Advertisement

At present, CCTV cameras are operational at 23 locations across the station. With the proposed expansion, surveillance coverage will increase to 40 locations, enabling authorities to keep a closer watch on station premises and passenger movement.

Advertisement

Confirming the development, an RPF official said that wiring work for the new cameras has already started and installation will be completed shortly. He said the move is part of the railways’ ongoing efforts to improve monitoring and ensure the safety and security of passengers.

Advertisement

The existing cameras cover platforms, station premises, entry and exit gates, and other sensitive locations, while the additional cameras will cover the remaining parts of the station. Railway authorities believe the upgraded surveillance network will help prevent criminal activities, and monitor crowd movement more effectively.

“Once the project is completed, CCTV cameras will be operational at 40 locations across the railway station,” the official said, adding that passenger safety and convenience of passengers remain among the top priorities of the railway administration.

Advertisement

RPF has already started using drone technology to curb criminal activities such as stone-pelting, theft along railway tracks, and to monitor vulnerable areas. A drone has been jointly allotted to Karnal and Panipat and is being deployed in Karnal for one to two days every week for surveillance purposes.

Residents and regular passengers have welcomed the initiative, expressing satisfaction over the enhanced security at the railway station. They said enhanced surveillance would not only deter criminal activities but also make passengers feel safer while travelling.

“Installation of additional cameras will give us a sense of security and safety at the railway station,” said Happy, a local resident.