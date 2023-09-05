CCTVs hamper view of traffic light timer

ERRATIC functioning of traffic light timer at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex Sector 3 and Sector 21 intersection has been causing unnecessary trouble to commuters. Moreover, the position of CCTV cameras installed at the intersection obstructs a clear view of the timer. Authorities concerned must get the problem resolved at the earliest. —Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

Stray cattle continue to haunt city residents

DESPITE tall claims of the state government, the district administration and the municipal authorities, stray cattle can be seen roaming freely in the city. The animals not only disrupt traffic movement on roads but they also cause accidents, especially during night. It is high time that some effective action is taken to check the menace. —Santosh, Rohtak

